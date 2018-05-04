Bau, Siegenthaler to Participate in IIHF World Championship

(Hershey, PA)- A pair of Hershey Bears will represent their respective countries in the 2018 IIHF World Championship, which begins today in Copenhagen and Herning, Denmark. Forward Mathias Bau will skate for the host country in the tournament, while defender Jonas Siegenthaler will play for Switzerland.

Bau, 24, spent his rookie campaign in North America with the Bears in 2017-18, collecting 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 58 games. The winger registered three multi-goal games, and tied Riley Barber for the team lead with five game-winning goals. The 6-foot-7 forward finished the season strong, scoring four goals in the final six games.

Siegenthaler, 20, posted 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 75 games with the Chocolate and White in 2017-18. The defender also racked up 61 penalty minutes in his first full season in North America. In total, the native of Zurich, Switzerland has collected 13 points in 88 games with Hershey. Siegenthaler was a second round selection, 57th overall, of the Washington Capitals in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Bau and Denmark open play today vs. Germany, while Siegenthaler and the Swiss start vs. Austria tomorrow. The tournament runs through May 20.

Additionally, former Bear Michal Cajkovsky is skating for Slovakia in the World Championship. Cajkovsky played 13 games with Hershey in 2014-15.

