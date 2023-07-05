Battles Crushes Two Homers in Hot Rods' Loss to Tourists

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Jalen Battles launched two homers and Bob Seymour earned three hits for a second night in a row, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (6-5, 37-35) were out-hit 19-12 to lose by a score of 16-8 to the Asheville Tourists (3-8, 29-43) on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Asheville scored the first runs of the game in the top of the first against Bowling Green starter Cade Halemanu. Ryan Clifford walked and Ryan Wrobleski was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Michael Sandle doubled to left, scoring Clifford to make it a 1-0 ballgame. After Tommy Sacco worked a walk to load the bases, Freudis Nova walked to bring in Wrobleski from third. Kobe Kato drove in a run on a walk, and Jordan Williams knocked a two RBI single to increase the lead at 5-0.

The Tourists scored again in the top of the second off Hot Rods reliever Kyle Whitten. Tim Borden and Wrobleski hit back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. Sacco launched a three-run homer over the right centerfield wall, putting Asheville up 8-0. In the bottom of the third, Kato singled, stole second, and came around to score on an RBI base hit from Logan Cerny to make it 9-0.

The Hot Rods answered back in the bottom of the third off Tourists starter Valente Bellozo. Blake Robertson worked a walk and Battles homered to cut the deficit to 9-2. Carson Williams sent a solo blast over the left centerfield wall to make it a 9-3 ballgame.

In the top of the fifth, Asheville got back on the board against Bowling Green reliever Haden Erbe. Tim Borden rocketed a solo shot over the left field wall to move the score to 10-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, Battles tripled and Brock Jones walked to put runners on first and third. Seymour singled, scoring Battles and moving Jones to third to make it a 10-4 ballgame. Willy Vasquez made it 10-5 by driving in Jones with an RBI infield single.

After the Tourists plated three runs in the top of the seventh off Hot Rods reliever Aneudy Cortorreal, Bowling came back with three of their own in the bottom of the eighth against Asheville reliever Nolan DeVos. Nick Schnell reached first on a dropped third strike and Robertson singled to put runners on first and second. Battles homered, moving the score to 13-8.

In the top of the ninth, Clifford notched a three-run homer against Hot Rods reliever Tony Locey. Jones smacked an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning off Asheville reliever Max Roberts, but Bowling ended up falling by a score of 16-8.

DeVos (1-1) picked up the win, letting up three runs on four hits, four walks, and four strikeouts over 3.0 frames. Halemanu (2-1) took the loss, lasting just 0.2 innings while allowing five runs on a hit, four walks, and two strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and the Tourists play game three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green is set to start RHP Duncan Davitt (2-0, 5.50), while Asheville is rolling out RHP Miguel Ullola (2-4, 5.73).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

