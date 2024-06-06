Battlehawks' Chris Garrett Is 2024 Special Teams Player of the Year: United Football League
June 6, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video
St. Louis Battlehawks' Chris Garrett makes history as the United Football League's first recipient of the Special Teams Player of the Year award. Check out some of his greatest moments from the 2024 season.
