Battle Under the Lights in LA @lagalaxy vs. @realsaltlake

Published on April 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake YouTube Video







A showdown under the Hollywood lights!

Diego Luna and @realsaltlake look to cotinue their fine form against @lagalaxy.

Sunday Night Soccer pres. by @continentaltire kicks off at 7:00pm ET!







Major League Soccer Stories from April 26, 2026

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