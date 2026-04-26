Battle Under the Lights in LA @lagalaxy vs. @realsaltlake
Published on April 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake YouTube Video
A showdown under the Hollywood lights!
Diego Luna and @realsaltlake look to cotinue their fine form against @lagalaxy.
Sunday Night Soccer pres. by @continentaltire kicks off at 7:00pm ET!
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Major League Soccer Stories from April 26, 2026
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