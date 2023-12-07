Battle-Tested Bobcats Set for Back-To-Back in Baton Rogue

December 7, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats picked up 4 out of 6 possible standings points during their first trip to the Raising Cane's River Center two weeks ago, and will look to build upon that as well as strong efforts last weekend against Columbus when they face the Baton Rouge Zydeco again this weekend.

Baton Rouge took the first meeting 4-3 in overtime on November 24th, and the Bobcats responded with a thrilling 3-2 win the next night on November 25th.

Both teams sit separated by just two standings points in the Continental Division, so this weekend's series will be an important one for both clubs. Blue Ridge enters in 5th place (2-9-2, 10pts) while the Zydeco come into the weekend in 6th (2-11-1, 8pts).

The Bobcats will look to build on strong offensive play from last weekend, as co-team point leaders Hunter Hall, Jakub Volf and Vladislav Vlasov aim to continue carrying the load. Recent additions Gehrig Lindberg, Chris Corgan and Danny Martin will also look to build on strong performances in recent games to provide depth both up front and defensively. Corgan and Martin each notched their first goals as Bobcats during the last trip to Baton Rogue two weeks ago.

One big name will return to the lineup from injured reserve, while another will take his place on IR. Veteran F/D Josh Newberg returns after a two-week absence due to an upper-body injury. The Bobcats will be without F Dominik Matonak, who takes Newberg's place on IR with an upper body injury of his own.

The newest Bobcat, Kona Jackson, will make his Blue Ridge debut this weekend. The Alberta native defenseman has notched 4 points (2 goals, 2 assists) in 10 games with the Elmira River Sharks so far this season. He was acquired from Elmira via trade on Tuesday for future considerations and subsequently signed by the Bobcats.

Both games will be available on the Blue Ridge Bobcats YouTube channel. Pregame coverage of Friday night's game will begin at 8:15 ET (7:15 CT), with puck drop scheduled for 8:30 ET (7:30 CT). Saturday night's game is scheduled for a 8:00 ET (7:00 CT) puck drop, and pregame coverage will begin at 7:45 ET (6:45 CT).

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.