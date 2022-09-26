Battle of the Badges Postponed Due to Hurricane Ian

BRADENTON, Fla. - The annual "Battle of the Badges" charity game between the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and the Bradenton Police Department originally scheduled at LECOM Park for Tuesday, September 27, has been postponed due to the projected path of Hurricane Ian.

A new date for the game has yet to be decided. Stay tuned to our social channels for more information. For more information on the Battle of the Badges, please email Craig Warzecha at Craig.Warzecha@pirates.com or call (941) 747-3031.

