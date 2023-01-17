Battle Jacks Sign Sedric Granger as 2023 Broadcaster

Battle Creek, MI - Hailing out of New Albany, OH, Sedric Granger (Junior), attending Ohio University, will be joining the Battle Jacks during their second season in 2023. Sedric brings to the clubhouse an enthusiastic spirit, a driven attitude, and exceptional radio/on-air talent. He is currently the Broadcaster & Emcee for Ohio University Athletics, On-Air Talent at 970 WATH Radio Station, and Production Crew and On-Air Talent for ESPN 3.

Sedric will be leading the show during our live streamed home games as well as hosting the radio show while the team travels for games outside of MCCU Field.

