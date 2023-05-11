Battle Jacks Announce Cash Is Back at MCCU Field

Battle Creek, MI - Prior to the 2022 season, the Battle Jacks announced that MCCU Field would become a cashless ballpark with the only area accepting cash being the Box Office. A lot of time and thought went into this decision, but ultimately it was not the right decision for our fans.

Beginning on Opening Day, MCCU Field will now be accepting cash along with all major credit cards. "We did a lot of thinking on this and ultimately the decision to roll back our cashless policy came from our mission of being Fan's Best Friend. We want to make all fans who come to MCCU Field feel comfortable and have the best experience possible while at a game," said Battle Jacks General Manager, Denny Smith.

The Battle Jacks open their 2nd season on May 29th at 6:35 pm against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. To purchase tickets for Opening Day, please visit battlecreektickets.com or call our office at (269) 962-0735.

