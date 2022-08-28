Battle Helps Renegades Take Series Finale

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - Kyle Battle delivered a go-ahead knock as part of a three-run seventh inning, lifting the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 9-7 victory over the Hickory Crawdads on Sunday afternoon at Dutchess Stadium. Battle went 2-for-3 with a decisive two-run single, a double, a run scored and two stolen bases in his third game with the Renegades.

With the win, the Gades took five of six from the Crawdads and remained 0.5 games ahead of Brooklyn for first place in the North Division with 12 games to play.

Hudson Valley jumped ahead in the bottom of the first against Hickory starter Dane Acker. With the bases loaded and one out, Carlos Narvaez lined a three-run triple and Ben Cowles lifted a sacrifice fly to give the Renegades a 4-0 lead.

The Crawdads leveled it up in the top of the fourth against Renegades starter Blane Abeyta. Daniel Mateo knocked an RBI single, Chris Seise slammed an RBI double, Cristian Inoa skied a sacrifice fly, and Cody Freeman laced an RBI single to tie the game at four.

In the top of the fourth, Mateo drew a walk with the bases loaded to push Hickory ahead 5-4. The Crawdads plated another in the top of the sixth. Josh Hatcher drilled an RBI single, scoring Angel Aponte from second to extend the lead to 6-4.

Abeyta lasted 4.2 innings, allowing six runs on nine hits, walking six and striking out three.

Hudson Valley pulled even in the bottom of the sixth with three timely doubles. Kyle Battle doubled, stole third, and Eduardo Torrealba smoked an RBI double. Trey Sweeney followed with a screaming double down the right field line, plating Torrealba to tie the game at 6-6.

In the top of the seventh, Randy Florentino floated a sacrifice fly off Edgar Barclay to give the Crawdads a 7-6 edge.

In the bottom half, the Renegades stormed back to take the lead. T.J. Rumfield, Narvaez, and Cowles walked sequentially against Michael Brewer (2-2) to load the bases. With the bases full and no one out, Sanchez grounded an RBI single and Battle stroked a two-run single to put Hudson Valley in front 9-7.

Barclay (6-4) earned the win, tossing 2.1 hitless innings of relief, allowing one unearned run, walking one and striking out two. Carlos Gomez picked up his fourth save with two scoreless innings, escaping a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth, and working around a leadoff single in the ninth to secure the win.

Hudson Valley will enjoy an off day tomorrow before welcoming the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for the final 2022 regular season series at Dutchess Stadium. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:45.

