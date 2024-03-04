Battle at the Beach Returns to Shuckers Ballpark with 7 Games over 4 Days

BILOXI, MS - The 2024 Battle at the Beach High School Baseball Tournament will return to Shuckers Ballpark for seven games over four days featuring multiple schools from across the Coast. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster for $10. All seating is general admission. Gates open one hour prior to first pitch for all games.

"We are happy to announce that we have teamed up with the Shuckers for another year of the Battle At The Beach Tournament," Biloxi High School Athletic Director Eddie Loftis said. "We have grown from 32 teams in year one to eight years later we are staying steady at 65-68 teams each year. It is such a great venue for local teams and visiting teams to be able to play at. I truly believe that the relationship we have developed has been a big factor in the success of this tournament."

The tournament at Shuckers Ballpark gets underway with a doubleheader on Friday, March 8 starting at 5:00 p.m. with Pass Christian against Wayne Academy. The nightcap features a heated rivalry match-up with Biloxi against D'Iberville at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m., Pascagoula takes on Houston Christian to wrap up the first weekend of action at the ballpark.

The Battle at the Beach continues with four games over two days on Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15 with two doubleheaders. On Thursday, Northwest Rankin faces off against Sumrall at 5:00 p.m. before West Harrison plays Germantown at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, Gulfport battles Warren Central at 5:00 p.m. and the night concludes with Picayune against Ft. Worth Southwest Christian at 7:30 p.m.

The Biloxi Shuckers open the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.

