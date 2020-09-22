Batting Practice Experience Soon to be Available at MGM Park

BILOXI, MS - With a once-in-a-lifetime experience never available before, the Biloxi Shuckers are now offering the opportunity to take the field for a one-hour exclusive batting practice session at MGM Park.

Groups of at least four can step up to the plate and replicate the experience shared by countless minor and major league baseball players. For a fully immersive experience batters will have access to the Shuckers home dugout, the ability to customize a personal music playlist over the public address system and have each batters' name displayed on the video board while in the batter's box.

Time slots will be available starting on October 5th with bookings available Monday-Sunday between 9am until dusk. In order to reserve a time slot, it must be booked at least one week in advance. The batting practice experience is an ideal environment for groups of friends, family members, coworkers and more.

"Our entire office has been working diligently throughout the pandemic to brainstorm various experiences to host at MGM Park and this falls in line with what we've been offering," said Shuckers Sales & Marketing Coordinator Dustin Fishman. "We've had great reviews from recent initiatives like Schooner's Landing, so we're excited to keep offering our first-class customer service and unique experiences in a time when people are looking for fun and safe options."

To customize each group's experience, add-ons will be available to choose from including a commemorative highlight video package and 'Extra Innings' time slots. The video package will be filmed by a Shuckers representative during batting practice and serves as a permanent reminder of your experience. Groups looking to extend their outing at MGM Park can add additional time with the 'Extra Innings' time slot.

Groups are encouraged to provide their own equipment, however bats and helmets will be available for use. Batters will face off against a professional grade pitching machine. Shuckers staff will be on hand to shag baseballs and operate the pitching machine.

Pricing starts at $40 per person for groups of at least four (ages five years old and up). Food and beverage services are available. For questions or to book your batting practice experience, contact Layton Markwood at (228) 271-3486 or email [email protected]

