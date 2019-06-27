Battery Powers 5-2 Baysox Win

BOWIE, Md. - Two home runs helped the Bowie Baysox earn a 5-2 series-opening victory over the Akron RubberDucks in front of 2,294 at Prince George's Stadium Thursday night.

A Connor Marabell first-inning double gave the Ducks a quick 1-0 lead, but the Baysox (7-2) responded with a tying run in the bottom half of the opening frame. An infield single and a walk, along with a two-runner advancement on a fly ball to right field set the table for Carlos Perez, who lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to plate Mason McCoy.

Perez continued his torrid beginning of the game during his second at-bat in the third inning. With two out, a 3-1 offering from Akron starter Jake Paulson was lifted high and far down the left field line. McCoy, who recorded his 20th multi-hit game since joining the Baysox on May 6, and Yusniel Diaz both scored on the fourth home run of the season for the Bowie backstop.

Logan Ice sent the first pitch of the fifth inning deep over the right field wall to cut into the Baysox lead, but Preston Palmeiro re-extended the advantage with a solo home run of his own in the seventh inning. The Bowie first baseman sent his third long ball of the season to a similar spot in right field, giving the hosts a 5-2 lead.

Dean Kremer earned his second consecutive win by holding a potent Ducks offense to two runs (one earned) on five hits with three strikeouts. Michael Baumann earned his first career save by shutting out Akron over the final four innings in his first career appearance at Prince George's Stadium.

Alex Call greeted the right-hander by tripling to lead off the sixth inning. A one-out walk put runners on the corners, but Baumann caught Mitch Longo looking and forced an Alexis Pantoja fielder's choice to escape the jam. Similarly, Akron puts runners on second and third base in the eighth inning, but one of six strikeouts and a fly out kept the visitors off the board.

Bowie and Akron (4-6) continue their four-game Western Division series Friday at 7:05 p.m., when LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 2.72) looks to bounce back against LHP Sam Hentges (1-8, 5.04). Friday night is Characterpalooza, with a party of cartoon, TV and movie characters will be mingling around the concourse during the game.

