Battery Power: Huff And Fresno Bullpen Headline 9-5 Win Over San Jose

April 8, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (2-0) conquered the San Jose Giants (0-2) 9-5 Friday evening from Excite Ballpark. Fresno started the contest with a first inning run before a strong showing by the San Jose offense put them ahead 4-1 in the bottom of the frame. However, the Grizzlies responded with a couple runs in the second and third before pushing in front at the fifth. Fresno never looked back, adding three more runs over the next few innings.

Kody Huff was a standout performer for the Grizzlies, smacking five hits and driving in two runs. Huff reached on an error in his final at-bat, ending one hit shy of a Grizzlies single game record (6, Alex Presley, 6/1/15). Jesus Bugarin contributed with two doubles over three hits and one RBI. The Grizzlies bullpen threw seven strong innings, with Brady Hill earning the win. Felix Ramires, Carlos Torres and Carson Skipper helped the cause.

Looking ahead to the next game, the Grizzlies look to sweep the Giants Saturday afternoon. With two strong showings already this season, the Grizzlies will look to continue their momentum and build on their early 2023 success.

Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Kody Huff (5-6, 2 RBI, R)

- Grizzlies bullpen (7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 K)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (3-6, 2 2B, RBI, R, CS)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- C Onil Perez (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- 2B Andrew Kachel (1-4, 2 RBI, R)

- SS Jose Ramos (2-4, 2B)

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Brady Hill earned the win in his return to Excite Ballpark. Hill was a former San Jose State Spartan and a 15th round pick by the Rockies in 2022.

