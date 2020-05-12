Bats to Re-Air Broadcast from 1995 American Association Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats today announced they are re-airing the original broadcast from the team's series-clinching Game 5 of the 1995 American Association Championship this Thursday, May 14 on Facebook Live, courtesy of Texas Roadhouse. The event marks the 25th anniversary of Louisville's championship and first pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Fans can tune in to the broadcast on the Bats' Facebook page. The contest is Game 5 in a best-of-five championship series between the Louisville Redbirds and Buffalo Bisons from the 1995 season. Louisville's title marked its third and final championship during the team's American Association affiliation.

The contest features notable alumni in two-time MLB All-Star Dmitri Young and World Series champion Tracy Woodson for the Redbirds, and former MLB All-Star Brian Giles with current MLB Network personality, Bill Ripken, for the Bisons.

In addition to Thursday's Facebook Live stream, the Bats will also air the original radio broadcast the following night on Friday at 7 p.m. on 790 KRD. Jim Kelch and Dave Wilson have the call for the radio broadcast.

