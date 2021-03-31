Bats to Host 11 Scrimmages as Alternate Training Site for Reds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats today announced they are scheduled to host 11 scrimmages during the month of April at Louisville Slugger Field as the official alternate training site of the Cincinnati Reds. Fans can purchase general admission tickets for the scrimmages at batsbaseball.com for just $10, beginning with the opening contest on Monday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

The team will consist of players within the Reds' organization who are not currently on Cincinnati's active 26-man roster. This player pool features several of the organization's top prospects and 40-man roster players.

The squad is scheduled to play up to 19 scrimmages during the month of April, leading into the beginning of the Triple-A season in May. Nine of those contests are scheduled at Louisville Slugger Field, with the Reds' alternate training site team taking on Cleveland, Kansas City and Pittsburgh.

Below is the complete home schedule of scrimmages:

4/5 - vs. NW Arkansas (7 p.m.)

4/6 - vs. NW Arkansas (7 p.m.)

4/7 - vs. NW Arkansas (7 p.m.)

4/8 - vs. NW Arkansas (7 p.m.)

4/9 - vs. NW Arkansas (3 p.m.)

4/12 - vs. Columbus (7 p.m.)

4/13 - vs. Columbus (7 p.m.)

4/14 - vs. Columbus (1 p.m.)

4/24 - vs. PNC Pirates (7 p.m.)

4/25 - vs. PNC Pirates (7 p.m.)

4/26 - vs. PNC Pirates (1 p.m.)

*All scrimmages and times are subject to change.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, April 1 @ 10 AM.

Fans can purchase tickets for just $10 on a first-come, first-served basis. A very limited number of tickets are available for each contest and tickets must be purchased online at batsbaseball.com in advance of each scrimmage.

Scrimmages will run in a similar fashion to Spring Training games, where contests may not span a full nine innings. However, each scrimmage is a great opportunity for fans to see up-and-coming Reds players in action at the award-winning Louisville Slugger Field.

Please note the following additional information regarding each home scrimmage:

All tickets are general admission. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Gates will open 30 minutes prior to first pitch.

Fans can enter the ballpark through only the East, West and Main St. entrances (Witherspoon St. entrance will be closed).

Fans can enjoy FREE parking in the East lot adjacent to the stadium.

Limited concessions will be available on the concourse. All concessions are CASHLESS.

Due to ongoing construction, certain areas of the ballpark will be inaccessible to fans.

Per COVID protocols, autographs are not permitted.

Louisville Slugger Field will also be observing health and safety protocols mandated by state and local health officials, as well as Major League Baseball, during each scrimmage.

