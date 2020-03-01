Bats Single Game Tickets on Sale Monday, March 2

March 1, 2020 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats today announced single game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale Monday, March 2 at 10 a.m. Monday's on-sale is the first chance for fans to secure individual tickets for the Bats' exciting, promo-packed schedule for the "Year of the Fan."

Ticket prices begin as low as just $9 and can be purchased at batsbaseball.com or by calling the Bats' Ticket Office at (855) 228-8497.

The 2020 season celebrates YOU, the fan, with a variety of great promotions and ticket deals throughout the campaign. The full promo slate features recurring deals each weeknight during the home schedule, including Meijer Mondays (discounted tickets with receipt from Meijer), $1 Menu Tuesdays (hot dogs, popcorn, chips and Pepsi each available for $1), Whiskey Wednesday ($2 whiskey cocktails) and Thirsty Thursday ($2 domestic draft beer and new for this season, $2 select concession items).

Additionally, the Bats are also treating fans to 36 special-event and theme nights, 10 premium giveaway games, including two bobbleheads, a team-record 17 postgame fireworks shows and four live entertainment acts from nationally renowned performers.

Louisville will kick off its 2020 home slate with its home opener at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m. against the reigning International League champs, the Columbus Clippers. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free magnet schedule, select concession items and beer will be available for just $2 during the contest and fans can stick around after the game to enjoy the Bats' first postgame fireworks show of the season.

Single game tickets for the home opener and each of the Bats' 70 home games can be purchased HERE or by calling the Bats' Ticket Office at (855) 228-8497.

