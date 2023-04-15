Bats Quieted in Saturday Setback
April 15, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
AMARILLO - Led by starter Jamison Hill, Amarillo pitching held Corpus Christi to six hits en route to a 5-3 victory on a chilly Saturday night at Hodgetown.
Hooks lefty Colton Gordon absorbed the tough-luck loss, scattering two runs over five innings of work. Gordon, who blanked the Sod Poodles over the first three frames, finished the evening with six strikeouts against three hits and two walks.
Leading 2-1, Amarillo pulled away by scoring three times in the sixth against Jose Betances, who walked four in the inning.
After homering in his season debut last night, Matthew Barefoot cracked a two-run home run to left field in the eighth to make it a 5-3 affair. Barefoot has now belted five dingers in seven career games at Amarillo.
Sod Poodles relievers Raffi Vizcainoand Kyle Backhus teamed for six consecutive outs to finish the game.
Tyler Brown excelled out of the pen for Corpus Christi, delivering 2 2/3 perfect innings. Brown has pitched scoreless ball in three of four assignments this season.
