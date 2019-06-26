Bats Propel Rockies to Fifth Straight

The Grand Junction offense exploded for 14 runs on Tuesday night to help lift the Rox over the Owlz 14-3 in the series opener at Suplizio Field.

A seven-run third inning was highlighted by back-to-back home runs from Walking Cabrera, his first of the year, and Reese Berberet, his second in as many games.

Colin Simpson also joined the hit parade for the Rockies and smacked a two- run ground-rule double in the third and finished the game with three hits and a walk.

Orem starter, Jerryell Rivera felt the brunt of the offensive outpouring as he was tagged with the loss after allowing seven runs on seven hits, four walks, and two strikeouts in three innings.

Cayden Hatcher earned the win for Grand Junction as he went four innings out of the bullpen and allowed just three base runners while punching out four.

Orem will close out the two-game series tomorrow with Sadrac Franco scheduled to start while Helcris Olivarez will make his Pioneer League debut for the Rockies.

