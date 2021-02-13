Bats Officially Accept PDL Agreement, Remain as Reds Affiliate

February 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







(Louisville, KY) - The Louisville Bats have announced that they will return to the playing field in 2021 and have officially accepted its invitation to become the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, keeping the Reds organization in Louisville through 2030. The 2021 season will mark the 22nd season as the Reds affiliate.

"We are very happy to continue our successful relationship with the Bats and the Katzoff's," said Reds Vice President, General Manager Nick Krall. "We appreciate their hard work and dedication in helping our players reach the Major Leagues. Their renovations to Louisville Slugger Field show a commitment from the team and the city that not only benefits our players and staff but will keep that facility rated as one of the best in the minor leagues."

During their affiliation with Cincinnati, Louisville won their first ever Governors' Cup in 2001 and has reached the postseason five times (2001, 2003, 2008, 2009, 2010). Players including Joey Votto, Eugenio Suarez, Tucker Barnhart, Aroldis Chapman, Todd Frazier, Jay Bruce, Johnny Cueto, Deion Sanders & Adam Dunn, are among some of the former players to have played for both the Bats and Reds.

"We are honored and humbled to remain part of the Reds affiliate family" said Bats Managing Partner Stuart Katzoff. "Our personal relationship with the ownership group of the Cincinnati Reds goes back many years, even before we ever purchased the Louisville Bats, and we are proud to be an integral part of one of the premier player development systems in all of Major League Baseball. We look forward to remaining in that role for many years to come."

While the Reds affiliation remains unchanged, the Bats are making exciting new changes to the ballpark for the upcoming season. Renovations including newly added seating areas, two new bar & social areas, an expanded family & kids zone, additional group hospitality areas, extended netting & more will all be available for when fans return in 2021.

The official 2021 schedule is expected to be released within the next two weeks.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.