Bats Offense Explodes for 13 Runs, Defeat Sounds

LOUISVILLE - The Louisville Bats offense exploded for 13 runs on 14 hits in a 13-3 win over the Nashville Sounds Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats rallied for six runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth.

Nashville jumped on Louisville starter Michael Mariot early as Matt Lipka crushed a solo home run in the first, giving the Sounds a 1-0 lead. Nashville added on in the third on a sacrifice fly from Zach Green to make it 2-0, Sounds.

Louisville rallied in the fourth inning, scoring six runs highlighted by a three-run home run from Chris Okey. In the fifth, the Bats added five more runs on run-scoring singles from Max Schrock, Alejo Lopez and Okey. Mariot capped off the scoring for the inning driving in two runs with a double, putting Louisville up 11-2.

José Barrero extended the Louisville lead with a home run in the sixth to make it 12-2, Bats. The Sounds added another run in the seventh on a run-scoring single by Lipka to cut the lead to 12-3.

Barrero hit his second homer of the night in the eighth to put Louisville up 13-3.

Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Right-hander Dylan File (1-1, 2.57) starts for Nashville against right-hander Bo Takahashi (2-6, 5.25) for Louisville. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. central time.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville has lost five of their last six games against Louisville.

The Sounds have lost seven of their last nine games on the road.

Matt Lipka homered for the first time since July 27 vs. Columbus.

Corey Ray has hit safely in six consecutive games...batting .417 (10-for-24) with 7 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run and 3 RBI.

Kevin Kramer is the second Sounds position player to make a pitching appearance...1.0 IP, H, ER.

