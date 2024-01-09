Bats Make Change to Buddy's Best Five Plan

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced a change to Buddy's Best Five Plan. Saturday, June 1 will replace Memorial Day Eve as the second game in the package. June 1 is Muhammad Ali Festival Night, helping kick off a city-wide celebration of the Champ. The change comes as the Memorial Day Eve game (Sunday, May 26) will now be played at 1:05 p.m. Due to circumstances beyond the Bats' control, a fireworks show on the evening of May 26 is prohibited. However, the June 1 date will include a postgame fireworks show as well as a performance by the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team.

Fans who have already purchased Buddy's Best Five can choose to keep the May 26 game, exchange it for June 1 or exchange it for any other game during the 2024 season (subject to availability). Anyone who buys the package going forward will have the June 1 date automatically included.

Buddy's Best Five is the Bats' newest ticket plan option. It consists of the five biggest games of the season, including Opening Night (Friday, March 29), July 3 (Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza) and the first ever Bats drone show on August 10. As a special bonus, if Louisville wins three of the five games in the plan, plan holders will be rewarded with tickets to a bonus game in September. All games in the plan are expected to sell out with plan holders getting the best seats and value.

All purchasers of a five-game or more plan (Full Season, Half-Season, Weekend Plus and Eight-Game plans) will receive three exclusive gifts including an Elly De La Cruz bobblehead, Muhammad Ali bobblehead and special edition Bats hat. Also, buyers will receive access to a special season ticket member Savannah Bananas priority presale.

In addition to exclusive gifts and access to the Bananas presale, season ticket members enjoy several other benefits, including flexibility. Any plan can be customized to fit fans' specific needs. And, any game in any plan can be exchanged if a plan holder cannot attend the original date.

The Savannah Bananas' Banana Ball World Tour 2024 will visit Louisville Slugger Field for a three-game series August 1-3. For more information on the Bananas, fans can visit TheSavannahBananas.com.

Fans can purchase a ticket plan by going to BatsBaseball.com or by calling the Bats front office at (502) 212-2287.

