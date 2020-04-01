Bats Launch "Buddy's Curbside Pick-Up" to Support Local Restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats today announced they are partnering with ImagineAR - a company specializing in delivering augmented reality (AR) - to help support local restaurant partners whose operations have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. The "Buddy's Curbside Pick-Up" initiative offers fans the chance to win a variety of great Louisville Bats prizes by simply ordering curbside pick-up from a partner restaurant and sharing a picture of their trip on social media with a special hashtag.

"The Louisville Bats are committed to helping our community in these challenging times," said Bats president Vic Gregovits. "We partnered with ImagineAR to offer a unique experience that gives fans the chance to win great prizes, and in-turn, support our valuable local restaurant partners."

As part of the initiative, ImagineAR has equipped each restaurant with unique AR engagements at their food pick-up locations. When fans arrive to pick up their carryout, they can use ImagineAR's app to unlock an exclusive AR model of Buddy Bat on their mobile phones.

Fans can then take a photo of the digital Buddy Bat at the restaurant and share the photo on social media with #CurbsideBuddy. Each fan who posts a picture of the AR Buddy Bat with the hashtag will be entered to win a variety of Louisville Bats prizes, including tickets, team gear and game-day experiences.

Buddy's Curbside Pick-Up will also feature a grand prize sweepstakes. Fans who visit at least two different restaurants and submit their pictures online via the Bats' website will receive four complimentary ticket vouchers and be entered to win an ultimate VIP experience for a Bats home game during the 2020 season. The VIP experience includes a complimentary luxury suite, $100 worth of concession/team store credit and the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

To participate, visit any of the following restaurant partners:

Bubba's 33 Papa John's (15 locations) Texas Roadhouse (5 locations)

Chick-fil-A (14 locations) Penn Station (15 locations) White Caste (31 locations)

Hardee's (8 locations) Rootie's Sports Bar & Grille

Jimmy John's (18 locations) Smoothie King (4 locations)

For a complete list of restaurant addresses and additional information regarding rules and regulations, visit batsbaseball.com.

