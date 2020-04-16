Bats, Hot Rods & Legends Announce "Team KentuckyÃ¢ÂÂ COVID-19 Relief Effort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats, in conjunction with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Class-A Tampa Bay Rays) and Lexington Legends (Class-A Kansas City Royals), today announced they have formed a joint effort "Team Kentucky" campaign to benefit respective local charities that are offering assistance to those affected by COVID-19.

The three clubs have joined for the first time to create a T-shirt which showcases both the unity of the teams and their shared goal of providing assistance to those in need from the Coronavirus pandemic. The shirts proudly display the state of Kentucky and feature each of the three teams' logos in relative location to where to their home ballpark is located. The words "We are Team Kentucky" surround the silhouette from above and below, stressing that everyone in the commonwealth is banding together in this time of need.

Shirts will be available for just $15 online through the Bats team store. A portion of the proceeds from each shirt ordered through the Bats' website will benefit One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund. Likewise, $5 from each purchase through the Hot Rods and Legends will benefit a respective local charity.

Fans can order shirts beginning today (April 16). The Bats will only take preorders for this limited-edition T-shirt, and production is slated to begin May 15.

For additional information, contact the Bats' team store at (502) 614-4509.

