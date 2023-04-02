Bats Earn First Win of 2023 with 5-2 Victory in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - The Bats (1-2) secured their first win of the season with a 5-2 win over Nashville (2-1) in extra innings on Sunday afternoon. Louisville held the Sounds hitless for the final four innings and scored three runs in the 10th, one on a bases loaded walk and two more on a fielding error, to close out the weekend series.

Nashville scored first, plating two in the bottom of the second inning to take an early lead. The sounds threatened in the following inning with a runner on first and one out, but Louisville's Alejo Lopez chased down a foul pop fly and threw out the runner trying to get back to first base for the 5-3 double play to end the third inning.

The Bats got in the score column in the fourth. Matt Reynolds drew a two out walk to set the table for TJ Hopkins who ripped a double to right-center field, scoring Reynolds from first and cutting into Nashville's lead, 2-1.

Reds rehabber Joey Votto singled to start the sixth and was driven home by a Nick Martini double in the following at bat, tying the game at 2-2.

Chase Anderson turned in five solid innings in his first start of the 2023 season. Anderson allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and four walks in Louisville Bats debut.

Bats relievers Jared Solomon, Tayron Guerrero, Ricky Karcher and Ryan Nutof combined to hold the Sounds hitless for the final four innings as Louisville tried to close out the game.

In the top of the 10th, Lopez kicked the inning off with a single followed by a Michael Siani walk to load the bases. Nashville walked Matt McLain in the following at-bat to score Chuckie Robinson, who was the placed runner, and take a 3-2 lead. The Bats added two more insurance runs on a fielding error to extend their lead to 5-2 before the end of the inning.

Nutof came on to pitch in the bottom of the tenth, striking out the final two batters in a perfect inning of relief to earn the save and secure the Bats first win of the season.

Louisville will enjoy an off day tomorrow before welcoming the Indianapolis Indians to Louisville Slugger Field for a six-game series. The series kicks off with the Bats home opener on Tuesday, April 4 with first pitch set for 6:35 pm E.T.

