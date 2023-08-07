Baton Rouge Zydeco Signs Micheal Haskins

August 7, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Baton Rouge Zydeco Welcome Defenseman Micheal Haskins to Louisiana. Micheal has a signed PTO (a professional tryout) with the club and comes with experience in the FPHL playing this past season with both the Binghamton Black Bears & Mississippi Sea Wolves. He is a 2 time MVP Defenseman and is also a 2 time National Champion with FGCU.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.