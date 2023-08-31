Baton Rouge Zydeco Signs Kyle Powell

The Baton Rouge Zydeco Welcome Defenseman Kyle Powell to Louisiana. Kyle has a signed PTO (a professional tryout) with the club and comes with experience in the FPHL playing with the Binghamton Black Bears, Watertown Wolves, and the Danbury Titans. He won Defenseman of the Year 4 times, Most Points made by a Defenseman in the 17/18, 18/19, 19/20, and 21/22 Season, and Most Assists in 21/22 Season.

