Baton Rouge Zydeco Signs Dylan Farmer

July 23, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Baton Rouge Zydeco Welcome Forward/Defenseman Dylan Farmer to Louisiana. Dylan has a signed PTO (a professional tryout) with the club and comes with experience in the FPHL playing this past season with both the Columbus River Dragons & Carolina Thunderbirds.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2023

Baton Rouge Zydeco Signs Dylan Farmer - Baton Rouge Zydeco

