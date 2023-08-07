Baton Rouge Zydeco Signs Arne Waumans

The Baton Rouge Zydeco Welcome Goalie Arne Waumans to Louisiana. Arne has a signed PTO (a professional tryout) with the club and comes with experience from the Belgium HYC Herentals.

