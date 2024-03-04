Baton Rouge Zydeco Launch Season Ticket Renewal Plan for 2024-2025 Season

The Baton Rouge Zydeco are thrilled to announce the upcoming commencement of season ticket renewals for the upcoming 2024-2025 season. Renewals will begin at the game against the Mississippi Seawolves on March 29, 2024.

The Baton Rouge Zydeco Hockey Team values its loyal fanbase and understands the importance of continuity in the game-day experience. Season ticket holders from the previous season have the option to retain their current seats, providing a seamless transition into the new season.

For those seeking a change of scenery, the team will host a Select-A-Seat event, allowing fans to explore the various seating options available for the upcoming season. The date of the Select-A-Seat is to be announced.

Excitingly, the 2024-2025 season will feature a brand-new rollout seating, offering an enhanced viewing experience for fans. With more seats now available at ice level, supporters can immerse themselves in the exhilarating action on the ice like never before. Because of this, every season ticket holder on the ice level in 2023-2024 will have to attend the Select-A-Seat.

Important information:

Renewals will begin March 29, 2024, at the game vs Mississippi Seawolves at the Raising Cane's River Center.

To confirm your renewal, a deposit of $50 per seat will be required and you will need to notify your salesperson if you'd like to keep the same seats or attend Select-A-Seat for new seats.

Priority numbers will be given out based on when you placed your deposit.

Renewals will close on June 3.

50% of the balance will be due June 1.

If you renew on June 1-3, you will need to pay your deposit, plus 50% of the remaining balance.

50% of the balance (remaining owed) will be due September 1.

"We are thrilled to open season ticket sales for the upcoming season and look forward to welcoming our passionate fans back to the arena. With the introduction of new seating options at the Raising Cane's River Center, including seats up to the glass, we are committed to providing an unparalleled experience for our supporters," said Don Lewis, President of the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

Don't miss the chance to be part of the excitement! Join us on March 29, 2024, as we kick off the season ticket renewals with an electrifying game against the Mississippi Seawolves.

New season ticket holder sales for the Baton Rouge Zydeco will officially kick off on June 4, 2024, offering fans a prime opportunity to secure their seats for the thrilling 2024-2025 season.

