Baton Rouge Signs Olle Vennstrom

July 12, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Baton Rouge News Release







The Baton Rouge Professional Hockey Club Welcome's Forward Olle Vennstrom to Louisiana. Olle has a signed PTO (a professional tryout) with the club and comes with experience in the FPHL playing this past season with both the Danbury Hat Tricks & Delaware Thunder.

