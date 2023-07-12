Baton Rouge Signs Olle Vennstrom
July 12, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Baton Rouge News Release
The Baton Rouge Professional Hockey Club Welcome's Forward Olle Vennstrom to Louisiana. Olle has a signed PTO (a professional tryout) with the club and comes with experience in the FPHL playing this past season with both the Danbury Hat Tricks & Delaware Thunder.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2023
- Baton Rouge Signs Olle Vennstrom - Baton Rouge
- 2023-24 Danbury Hat Tricks Season Tickets Available Now - Danbury Hat Tricks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.