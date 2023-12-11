Batman Night Raises $29,669 for St. Jude in Thrilling OT Win

December 11, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In their second consecutive charity event, the Havoc aimed to defeat in-state rival Birmingham on Batman Night, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Sporting Batman's iconic logo and colors, the Havoc played their second game in as many days against the Bulls. Following a 3-0 loss, the Havoc sought to bounce back and secure their second win against Birmingham this season. The first period featured scoring chances from both teams, accompanied by lingering animosity from the previous game. Scoring opened up in the second period when Birmingham scored nearly halfway through, only for the Havoc's Brandon Osmundson to tie the game almost five minutes later. The 1-1 tie persisted through the final period, leading to overtime. With just over a minute left, Huntsville's Doug Elgstam hit both posts on a 2-on-1 chance, but David Thomson scored the decisive goal, giving the Havoc a 2-1 overtime victory over the Bulls.

While the win was satisfying, the true triumph was for the children as the Havoc raised $29,669 for St. Jude throughout the night, including their post-game jersey auction. To date, the Havoc community has raised over $325,000 for St. Jude.

"The community we have here in Huntsville never ceases to amaze us," said Executive General Manager Glenn Detulleo. "Their support, not only for the team but also for the causes we hold close to us as an organization, is something you don't see in many places."

The Havoc aim to carry the momentum from Saturday's win into a two-game weekend, starting with an away game in Evansville on Friday and returning to the VBC for Huntsvegas Night presented by Breeze Airways on Saturday, December 16th!

