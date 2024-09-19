Bates Finishes with Three Field Goals in Loss to Buccaneers

September 19, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







Jake Bates hit two field goals in the first half and one in the second as Detroit fell, 20-16, to Tampa Bay

Former Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates went 3-for-3 against the Tampa Buccaneers, but the Detroit Lions fell to the Bucs, 20-16, in the Week 2 matchup.

After Tampa Bay drilled two field goals and take a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, Bates came in and cut the lead in half after drilling a 22-yard field goal in the first quarter. Early in the second quarter, Bates would be called on again, this time connecting on a season-long 35-yard field goal to tie the game at 6-6. Tampa took a 13-6 lead into the half, but Bates struck again early in the third quarter, cutting the Lion's deficit to 13-9, after making a 32-yard field goal. Later in the quarter, the Lions scored a touchdown and Bates added the extra point, giving the Lions a 16-13 lead. But the Buccaneers scored late in the third quarter and their defense stood tall in the final stanza to clinch the victory over Detroit.

The former Arkansas Razorback finished with seven points and is currently perfect on the season, making all five of his field goal attempts. For fantasy football owners, Bates ranks as the seventh best kicking option according to ESPN's fantasy football rankings with an average score of 8.8 amongst eight voting pundits.

Last season with the Panthers, Bates finished 17-of-22, including three kicks that were from 60+ yards, including the 64-yard field hit drilled to open the season and clinch the victory for Michigan. At Ford Field, he finished 10-of-11 only missing his final kick at home, which was a 51-yarder against Memphis in Week 8.

Bates and the Lions travel to face the Arizona Cardinals with kickoff set for at 1:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

