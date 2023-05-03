Basso Returns to the Mound

May 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts (11-9) announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Brady Basso received from Midland (Double-A - Texas League)

Basso, 25, was originally drafted by Oakland in the 16th round in 2019 from Oklahoma State University, making his professional debut with an impressive 15-appearance showing that season in the Arizona League in which he struck out 38 batters while walking just eight in 25 2/3 innings and posted a 1.75 ERA. Followed the canceled summer of 2020, Basso opened 2021 in the Lugnuts' starting rotation. He made four straight starts and three appearances out of the bullpen, posting 26 strikeouts and seven walks in 21 innings with a 4.71 ERA before he was shut down due to injury. The southpaw missed the rest of 2021 and all of 2022 in recovering from Tommy John reconstructive surgery. He is expected to start this morning at 11:05 a.m. against the Dayton Dragons, his first appearance on the mound in 688 days.

The updated Lansing roster has 30 active players and three players on the Injured List.

For more information on the Lugnuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.