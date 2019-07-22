Bass Plays â??Trophy Fish' in Shutout

APPLETON, WI - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed a stellar pitching performance by starter Brad Bass as part of a 3-0 shutout victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in a Monday afternoon road trip finale at Fox Cities Stadium.

Bass (2-2), set a 2019 West Michigan record in tossing 7.2 innings while scattering four singles without walking a batter. The 23-year-old tied his career-high and a "Caps season-best with nine strikeouts in his second 2019 win. The victory ensures the "Caps a 3-3 split of their six games away from Fifth Third Ballpark.

The game quickly evolved into a pitcher's duel, as both Bass and Timber Rattlers starter Max Lazar pushed the game into the fifth inning in a scoreless tie. Outfielder Ulrich Bojarski, the Whitecaps lone representative in the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game, punched an RBI-single to score Cooper Johnson and give West Michigan its first run. In the seventh, outfielder Danny Reyes scorched a two-run double into the right-centerfield gap to plate Johnson and Bojarski to extend the lead to 3-0. Meanwhile, Bass was in dominant form, as the native of New Lenox, Illinois never faced a Timber Rattlers hitter with multiple runners on base in the contest. His final strikeout before departing the game tied his career-high with nine, set on June 14 of last season at Great Lakes. Reliever Yaya Chentouf relieved Bass in the eighth to pick up the final four outs of the contest while collecting his fourth save of the season.

Lazar (3-2) gave up just one run in 5.2 innings while striking out six in taking a tough-luck loss - his second of the season. The Whitecaps improve to 12-18 in the second half with a 33-66 overall record, while Wisconsin drops to 49-50 and 18-12 in the back half of 2019. Bojarski led the "Caps with a 2-for-4 performance, plus a run scored and an RBI while Johnson reached base three times with a double and two walks in the victory. The shutout marks the third time West Michigan has held their opponent scoreless during the 2019 regular season.

