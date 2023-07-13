Bass Camp Festival Presents the Ultimate College Back to School Party

Reno, NV - Bass Camp Festival is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated annual College Back to School Party, featuring an electrifying lineup of world-class DJs. Prepare to rage on the dance floor with heart-pumping bass-beats on Saturday, August 26, 2023, as the event takes place upstairs and outdoors at the spectacular Greater Nevada Field in Reno, NV.

Tickets for the annual College Back to School Party start at $25, with day-of-show tickets available at $45. VIP packages are $69, which include a 21+ area and a bass camp t-shirt. Tickets are available to purchase online at https://mlb.tickets.com/?orgId=53089&agency=RENV_PLAGENCY_MPV&eventId=12693.

Bass Camp Festival has earned a stellar reputation for curating unforgettable experiences, blending immersive music and a vibrant atmosphere. This year's College Back to School Party promises to surpass all expectations, as a lineup of industry-leading DJs will set the stage on fire with their dynamic performances.

Headlining the event is none other than Borgore, a true icon in the electronic music scene. Known for his exhilarating sets and bass-heavy tracks, Borgore has garnered a massive following worldwide. Joining him is the exceptional talent of Yakz, whose unique blend of dubstep and heavy bass music has captivated audiences around the globe.

Attendees will also be treated to the awe-inspiring sounds of Mai Kai, a rising star who is making waves with his genre-defying productions. Rounding out the lineup is the enigmatic DJ known as The Boogie Man, who will deliver a sonic journey like no other.

"We are thrilled to present the College Back to School Party with our partners at Greater Nevada Field," said Paul Reder, Founder/CEO, Bass Camp Festival, Inc. "This event is a celebration of music, community, and the excitement of returning to campus. We have carefully selected an exceptional lineup of DJs who will create an unforgettable experience for all attendees."

The Greater Nevada Field, known for its expansive space and stunning outdoor setting, provides the perfect backdrop for this unforgettable event. With its state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, attendees can expect a truly immersive experience that will elevate their festival experience to new heights.

Tickets for the College Back to School Party are now available for purchase at basscampfest.com. Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of this incredible event and kick off the school year with an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and camaraderie.

