Boise, ID - A big 9th inning lifted the Missoula PaddleHeads to a 16-0 victory over the Boise Hawks on Wednesday night.

Missoula jumped out to an early two run lead thanks to a Nick Gatewood RBI single and a Zachary Almond sacrifice fly in the top of the first.

Andrew Bash would only need those two runs, but he would get much more from his squad. Bash went eight innings, striking out nine while not allowing a single Hawk to reach third base.

The Hawks had their best moments in the game come on the mound. Matt Dallas had a string of four consecutive strikeouts looking to end the second and start the third, while Matt Gabbert struck out the side during the fifth inning with the bases loaded and no one out in relief of the starter Dallas.

Missoula put the game away in the top of the 9th, scoring 10 runs, the last coming on a three-run home run off the bat of Gatewood, who ended his evening with six RBIs.

Boise and Missoula will meet again at Memorial Stadium on Thursday evening, with first pitch at 7:15 PM. The expected pitching matchup will see the Boise Hawks roll out Jay Baggs, while Andy Toelken is scheduled to take the hill for the PaddleHeads.

