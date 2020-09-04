Baseballtown Charities 'Dinner Under the Stars' Set for October 3rd

The Reading Fightin Phils are pleased to announce the Baseballtown Charities Dinner Under the Stars. The fifth annual event will be held on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium. Enjoy a wonderful night outdoors and support a great cause!

Tickets are $100 per person with the cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 and the dinner at 6:30. All attendees are encouraged to wear white attire to match the 'Beisbol Blanco' theme!

Join us for a night of entertainment from Erich Cawalla and the Uptown Band. The R-Phils are proud to have partnered with Willoughby's on Park, The Berkshire County Club, and Redner's Markets for the night's cuisine. FirstEnergy Stadium will be spectacularly decorated by Dave Reppert through Wishes Entertaining & Event Design.

Please consider sponsoring the event at either premium or secondary levels. Sponsors will receive print, verbal, and social media recognition.

The R-Phils and Baseballtown Charities will adhere to all CDC and Pennsylvania state health department guidelines.

This event is significant to the growth and prosperity of Baseballtown Charities. The Reading Fightin Phils encourage you to engage in an exciting, community celebration! For more information and to purchase a ticket Baseballtown.org.

Baseballtown Charities is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded to keep baseball alive in Reading so youngsters can benefit from the many life lessons the game teaches.

