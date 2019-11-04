Baseball Veteran Beauchamp Joins Goldeyes Staff

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the hiring of Kash Beauchamp as their hitting coach on Monday.

Beauchamp (pronounced BEE-chum) has more than 30 years of professional baseball experience as a player, coach, manager, and scout. The Bartlesville, Oklahoma native most recently served as hitting coach for the Atlantic League's Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Beauchamp was hired as the Arizona Diamondbacks' Independent League Scout in 2017, and will retain that role in addition to his duties with the Goldeyes.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome Kash to the Goldeyes," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "Kash is a hard-working, old school baseball guy that will bring great energy, knowledge, and experience to our baseball operation."

Beauchamp was selected first overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in the January phase of the 1982 amateur draft, and went on to enjoy a 14-year playing career from 1982-2001. Beauchamp reached the Triple-A level in six different seasons, compiling a .285 batting average and a .353 on-base percentage in 1,083 professional games.

Now 56 years of age, Beauchamp won four championships during his playing career, capturing rings with the Rookie Pioneer League's Medicine Hat Blue Jays (1982), the Triple-A International League's Richmond Braves (1989), the Double-A Texas League's Shreveport Captains (1990), and the Triple-A Pacific Coast League's Albuquerque Dukes (1994).

In 1993, Beauchamp hit .367 over 47 games for the Northern League's Rochester Aces (the franchise that became the Goldeyes) and became the first player in independent baseball history to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization (Cincinnati Reds).

"I am extremely honoured and proud to be a member of the Winnipeg Goldeyes," Beauchamp said. "The Goldeyes are a first-class organization, and I am very thankful for Sam Katz's and Rick Forney's belief that together we can build a championship-calibre ball club."

Beauchamp attended spring training with the Goldeyes in 1995 before taking a coaching position with the Montreal Expos' organization. After three seasons as a hitting coach with the Expos, Beauchamp accepted his first managerial position in 1998 when he was hired by the expansion New Jersey Jackals. Beauchamp led the Jackals to a Northeast League championship during their inaugural campaign, and his 10 total years managing in independent baseball (five postseason appearances) includes stints in the American Association with the Pensacola Pelicans and Wichita Wingnuts.

Beauchamp's late father, Jim, played 10 seasons in the Major Leagues for the Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and St. Louis Cardinals. The elder Beauchamp was the Braves' bench coach from 1991-2001, which included Atlanta's 1995 World Series championship.

Beauchamp succeeds Tom Vaeth who had been part of the Goldeyes' coaching staff since 2003. Vaeth announced he was stepping away from the organization at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2020 season in May and expect to release their schedule later this month. For information on 2020 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

