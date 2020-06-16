Baseball Returning to Truist Field on Friday, June 19

June 16, 2020 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release





(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Piedmont Pride of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League will play 18 baseball games at Truist Field starting with their home opener on Friday, June 19. Gates to Truist Field will open at 5:45 p.m. on Friday night and first pitch of the game is set for 6:00 p.m.

"Baseball is returning to Truist Field and we are very pleased to welcome the Piedmont Pride and the Southern Collegiate Baseball League to our Uptown Charlotte home," stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. "We know our fans miss baseball and as we wait for more information from Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, we are able to bring the sport back starting this week. We look forward to working with Coach Joe Hudak and members of the SCBL."

The Southern Collegiate Baseball League is a six-team summer collegiate baseball wooden bat league based in the Carolinas. The Pride finished the 2019 season with an impressive 28-10 and went on to capture their second SCBL Championship. Standard game times for Pride games at Truist Field will be 6:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 12:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. A full schedule can be found at www.pridebaseball.net.

Those wishing to watch the action during Phase 2 of North Carolina's reopening in one of Truist Field's seven concourse restaurants (with a maximum capacity of 25 each), may book through the Knights' website at www.CharlotteKnights.com. No stadium seating will be used during this phase and space is limited. Truist Field will not be open to the public.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 16, 2020

Baseball Returning to Truist Field on Friday, June 19 - Charlotte Knights

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.