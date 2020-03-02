Baseball Lessons with Coach Flynt

Give your kid the training to be the next great Larks player!

The Bismarck Larks are teaming up with Sanford Power this April to offer paid baseball lessons to 10-15-year-olds instructed by Larks head coach Will Flynt.

This five-week course begins the week of April 20 and runs for five weeks. Each lesson is an hour long. Lessons are offered on the hour from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day at the Sanford Power facility in Bismarck.

Parents can sign their athlete up for pitching or hitting lessons. Pitching lessons are on Mondays and Tuesdays, and hitting lessons are on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The program is limited to four athletes per hour and the cost is $250 ($50/hour) per athlete if registered before April 1.

Flynt is currently developing amateur baseball players at Triple Crown All Stars in Schererville, Indiana and is excited to come to Bismarck this spring to begin the youth lessons.

"I love working with kids and seeing them get better," said Flynt. "I've done lessons in California, Cincinnati and Indiana, so I'm excited to see what you've got in North Dakota."

This will be Flynt's first season coaching for the Larks and the first year the Larks host this program with Sanford Power.

"This is our first year working with the Bismarck Larks," Sanford Power manager Chris Rivinius said. "We are excited to offer the baseball community an awesome opportunity to refine their baseball skills with Will's expertise and experience."

Prior to coaching, Flynt played professional baseball for 13 years for the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles organizations. He has coached in various professional leagues and organizations including the Windy City Thunderbolts and the Florence Freedom. In 2019 he was named Northwoods League Coach of the Year with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

"Talent doesn't matter to me when working with kids," Flynt said. "Some of the best kids I've done lessons with haven't been the most talented, but they have fun and work hard because they love playing baseball."

Parents can sign their athlete up starting Monday, March 2 by calling (701) 323-1125 or visiting Sanford Power located at 3154 N. 14th St. in Bismarck to sign up.

The Bismarck Larks are a proud affiliate of the Northwoods League, the proven leader in development of elite college baseball players. The Larks mission is to use FUN to make a difference in the lives of our families, businesses, players, and communities we serve. This is accomplished with a commitment to putting fans first and providing high quality family entertainment at affordable prices. In 2019, the Larks sold out 97% of all home game tickets at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, home of Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field. The Larks were named Northwoods Organization of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

