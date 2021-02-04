Baseball Bonanza Coming to Toyota Field

February 4, 2021 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Baseball is officially back at Toyota Field!

As the Rocket City Trash Pandas get set for their inaugural 2021 season, the organization is pleased to welcome several high school and college teams to the stadium as a tune-up for the games the team will host throughout the summer.

Tickets to all contests are $10 per person, and admission is good for the entire day. Parking is $3 per car. Concessions will be available with traditional baseball fare, and beer/alcohol will ONLY be sold during collegiate games. Gates open one hour before each event.

The action gets under way on Saturday, February 13th with four high school matchups beginning at 10 A.M. The fun continues Thursday, February 25th with a doubleheader starting at 3:30 P.M.

The first games of March will also bring the first college programs to Toyota Field. On March 6th, Division III Maryville College, Edgewood College, and Huntingdon will play a round-robin consisting of three total games. First-pitch is at noon. Edgewood will remain in Madison the next day, March 7th, as they take on Piedmont College in a doubleheader beginning at 11 A.M.

The following three Saturdays in March will feature a quartet of high school matchups, with each gameday starting at 10 A.M. A trio of contests is also set for Saturday, April 3rd. The full schedule of games will be announced at a later date.

CDC and Madison County COVID safety mandates will be followed at Toyota Field.

Saturday, February 13th - High School

Pepsi Gates Open 9:00 am

Games at 10am, 12:30pm, 3pm and 5:30pm

Brooks High School, Wilson High School, Phil Campbell High School and Waterloo High School

Thursday, February 25th - High School

Pepsi Gates open at 2:30 pm

First Game - 3:30 pm

New Hope High School/Lee High School/Buckhorn High School/Sparkman

Saturday March 6th - College

Pepsi Gates open at 11:00 am

Game Times - 12:00 pm, 3:30 pm and 7:00 pm

Maryville College, Edgewood College, Huntingdon College

Sunday, March 7th - College

Pepsi Gates open at 10:00 am

Game Times - 11:00 am and 2:30 pm

Piedmont College and Edgewood College

Saturday, March 13th - High School

Pepsi Gates open at 9:00 am

Game Times - 10:00 am, 12:30 pm, 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm

Grissom High, Huntsville High, James Clemens High, Hoover High and Russellville High

Saturday, March 20th - High School

Pepsi Gates open at 9:00 am

Game Times - 10:00 am, 12:30 pm, 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm

Tickets - $10.00

Parking - $3.00

Lindsey Lane Christian Academy, Decatur Heritage, East Lawrence

Concessions Open - No Beer/Alcohol

Saturday, March 27th - High School

Pepsi Gates Open 9:00 am

Games at 10am, 12:30pm, 3pm and 5:30pm

Colbert County High, Colbert Heights High, Covenant Christian, Hatton High, Rogers High, Lexington High, Elkmont High and Falkville High

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 4, 2021

Baseball Bonanza Coming to Toyota Field - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.