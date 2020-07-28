Barringer, MoonDogs Power Past Rox to Split Series TuesdayÃÂ

Mankato, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs got back in the win column Tuesday to salvage a series split against the St. Cloud Rox with a 6-4 win.

Shane Barringer'sÂ surreal efforts on the hillÂ as the MoonDogs starting arm and the offense's great deal of power at the plate got them their 10th win of the season at The Frank Tuesday.

Shane Barringer got his second win of the summer, pitching seven innings at The Frank Tuesday. (Image captured by Mansoor Ahmad)

In the opening frame,Â Zach Kokoska'sÂ leadoff walk eventually plated the first run on the night.Â Dylan PhillipsÂ drove in his 16th RBI of the season when he grounded out to score Kokoska. It gave the Dogs a 1-0 lead after the first.

Behind a three-run fourth, the MoonDogs got out to a 4-0 lead. Phillips led off the fourth with a solo home run, his fourth of the summer, to get it started.Â Danny BorgstromÂ hit third and singled to scoreÂ Evan Berkey. The scoring rounded out when Kokoska singled to score Borgstrom to make it a 4-0 game.

The Rox shrunk the deficit to three, 4-1, with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

In the seventh, Borgstrom wasn't done being a force Tuesday night and blasted a no-doubt home run, his first of the season, to right for two more runs and a 6-1 advantage.

The Rox responded with three more runs in the top half of the eighth, but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback and the Dogs got their seventh win in their last eight games. Ultimately, Mankato now sits 10-13 this season and fourth in the 2020 Northwoods League Minnesota/Iowa Pod.

The MoonDogs were dominant offensively, outhitting the visiting Rox, 13-7. The Rox won the dishonorable feat of having more miscues in the field, with a 2-1 advantage in errors.

Barringer, now 2-0 this season, was outstanding again Tuesday night. The MoonDogs southpaw pitched seven complete innings of one-run baseball. The Rox managed to get their and run and three hits against Barringer just amidst their fifth-inning surge. Barringer walked one and struck out eight. Out of the pen in the ninth,Â Andre GranilloÂ got his first save of the summer with a pair of strikeouts.

Andre Granillo got his first save Tuesday night under the Franklin Rogers Park lights. (Image captured by Mansoor Ahmad)

The losing pitcher was Rox starter,Â Trent Schoeberl (0-2). He pitched four innings, allowed six hits, four runs, walked one and struck out three.

The Mankato MoonDogs (10-13) are back at home tomorrow to embark on a new home-and-home series with the Willmar Stingers (14-8). The game is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. start at Franklin Rogers Park.

