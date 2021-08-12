Barrero Bombs Boost Bats over Sounds

Louisville, Ky. - Jose Barrero homered twice and the Louisville Bats plated 11 runs over the fourth and fifth innings to cruise to a dominant 13-3 win over the Nashville Sounds Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Bats fell behind 2-0 early but came up big in the bottom of the fourth, scoring six runs off five hits and a walk to take a commanding 6-2 lead. The inning was highlighted by back-to-back doubles by Ender Inciarte and Barrero to start the inning, and a towering three-run homer from Chris Okey to cap the frame.

The Bats scored five more in the fifth on a trio of one-run singles and a two-run double by starter Michael Mariot, added one in the sixth and one in the eighth to round out the night.

Mariot also tossed 6.0 solid innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight. After tonight's performance, Mariot has now turned in a quality start in five of his last seven appearances.

Barrero finished with three hits on a pair of homers and a double. He leads the team with 11 home runs on the season and produced Louisville's first multi-home run game since Ryan Lavarnway on Aug. 1, 2019 against the Columbus Clippers.

Ender Inciarte, Alejo Lopez and Chris Okey each turned in multi-hit efforts in the game as the team tallied 14 total hits and seven extra-base knocks.

Former Louisville Cardinal standout Corey Ray continued his impressive series at the plate for the Sounds, knocking a stand-up triple off the right field wall in the top of the third. He has five hits in three games against the Bats.

The Bats and the Sounds return to action Friday night at 6:30 p.m. ET. Louisville RHP Bo Takahashi (2-6, 4.85) takes the bump to face off against Nashville RHP Dylan File (1-1, 2.57).

