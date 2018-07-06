Barracuda Unveil New Logo and Uniforms for the 2018-19 Season

July 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





SAN JOSE - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), unveiled a new logo for the upcoming 2018-19 season during the 2018 San Jose Sharks Prospects Scrimmage at SAP Center.

In addition, the Barracuda, along with all 31 AHL teams, will be adopting the new CCM Quicklite uniforms that were worn during the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic last January in Utica, New York. The modern design features more breathable fabric and new MixMedia cresting techniques, all designed for increased comfort, enhanced durability, and better range of motion. They will also include new CCM DNA on the back and a new signature collar design with a deboss pattern.

While the overall design of the teal and white jerseys will appear the same, continuing to resemble the jersey's worn by the Sharks, the new modern looking SJ logo that features an aggressive Barracuda holding a hockey stick while its tail interlocks with a sleek SJ in the background. The design is slightly altered from the team's logo used on its orange third jerseys that were worn over the clubs first three seasons in San Jose.

Incorporating the city of San Jose's initials in the new primary logo was a major point of focus for the organization and another step towards growing the American Hockey League in the Bay Area and interconnecting the surrounding areas and its hockey teams.

Fans can preorder 2018-19 teal and/or white jerseys at sjbarracuda.com/jersey.

The Barracuda open the 2018-19 season at SAP Center against the Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings) on Friday, October 5, 2018. It marks the first home opener to begin the season for the Barracuda since 2015-16.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.