Barracuda Sign WHL Defensemen Montana Onyebuchi and Nick Cicek to ATOs

May 21, 2021







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defensemen Montana Onyebuchi and Nick Cicek out of the Western Hockey League to amateur tryouts agreements, with the intention of signing both players to AHL contracts for next year. Per club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

"Both Nick and Montana are big, physical players who have improved their skating significantly over their time in junior," said Will. "They each took leadership roles with their respective teams this season and we look forward to helping them pursue their NHL goals."

Onyebuchi, 21, just finished his final season of junior with the Kamloops Blazers, where he served as an alternate captain for the last two seasons. In 20 games with the Blazers in 2021, the six-foot-three, 210-pound native of Dugald, Manitoba collected 12 points (two goals, 10 assists), 38 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating.

The right-shot blueliner skated in 257 WHL games over five seasons with Kamloops and the Everett Silvertips, racking up 75 points (19 goals, 56 assists), 440 penalty minutes and a plus-38 rating.

Cicek, 20, just wrapped his final season in the WHL with the Portland Winterhawks, collecting 21 points (five goals, 16 assists), 46 penalty minutes and a plus-eight rating in 24 games while serving as the team's captain. The left-shot defenseman ranked second in the leagues and first among defensemen in PIM.

Over his three-year career with the Winterhawks, the six-foot-three, 201-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba collected 48 points (nine goals, 39 assists), 197 penalty minutes and a plus-48 rating.

