Barracuda Sign Forward Mark Liwiski to AHL Contract

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today the team has signed forward Mark Liwiski to an AHL contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Mark is a rugged, two-way forward," said Will. "He's coming off his best season of junior and we're excited for him to join our team."

Liwiski, 21, skated in 63 games with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Kelowna Rockets in 2021-22, notching 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists), along with 116 penalty minutes and a plus-15 rating.

Over his four years in the WHL with the Everett Silvertips and Rockets, the six-foot-one, 194-pound native of Dauphin, Manitoba, appeared in 204 games, totaling 96 points (52 goals, 44 assists), 340 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating.

The Barracuda are set to open its training camp on October 3 and will play its first exhibition game on Oct. 7 at Bakersfield.

