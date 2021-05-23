Barracuda Season Ends After 4-2 Loss to Knights

May 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Las Vegas, NV - Needing to win in order to push their best-of-three Division Semifinal series to a decisive game three, the San Jose Barracuda (0-2) couldn't find a way to upend the Henderson Silver Knights (2-0) on Sunday afternoon at the Orleans Arena, falling 4-2. Henderson will now face the winner of the Bakersfield and San Diego series to decide the winner of the John D. Chick Trophy as winners of the Pacific Division.

- Josef Korenar (2-2) made 23 saves, suffering the loss

- Logan Thompson (2-0) turned aside 27 of the 29 shots he faced to collect the win

- Jake McGrew (2) scored 40 seconds into the game, marking the fastest goal in Barracuda playoff history

- Maxim Letunov (2) scored on the power-play, at the time, cutting the lead down to 3-2 in the second period

- Former Sharks prospect Danny O'Regan (1, 2) scored a shorthanded and power-play goal and chipped in with an assist

- Gage Quinney (1) scored a shorthanded goal in the first after pacing the Silver Knights in the regular season with three shorthanded goals

- The Barracuda gave up two shorthanded goals on Sunday after giving up just two shorthanded goals in the regular season

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.