Barracuda Re-Sign Captain John McCarthy

May 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





n Jose, Ca - The n Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the n Jose Sharks (@nJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has re-signed Captain John McCarthy to a one-year AHL contact for the 2019-20 season.

"John's role within the Sharks organization has been vital to the success of both the Sharks and Barracuda. He is the flag bearer of the high standards we want to instill in all of our players," said Will. "Every home-grown player in the Sharks organization has been positively influenced by John, as both hockey players and people. We are pleased and proud to have him return as Captain of the n Jose Barracuda."

McCarthy, 32, just completed his 10th professional season, appearing in his 500th AHL game on October 26, 2018 at n Antonio, his 600th pro game on December 8, 2018 against Bakersfield and his 500th AHL game within the Sharks minor league system on January 11, 2019 against Ontario.

In 67 games with the Barracuda in 2018-19, the six-foot-one, 195-pounder recorded 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists), 26 penalty minutes and a plus-14 rating, the second best plus/minus rating of his career.

A season ago, the Boston native skated in five games for Team USA (@USAHockey) at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, where he was coached by former Shark Tony Granato. In addition, he netted his first pro hat-trick on March 9, 2018 and was named CCM AHL Player of the Week after collecting six points (three goals, three assists) over a two-game span, the first time earning the honor in his career.

In 2016-17, McCarthy helped guide the Barracuda to its first and only Pacific Division title and the second-best regular season record in the AHL. McCarthy was also a key piece to a top-10 penalty kill and power-play units. During n Jose's run to the Western Conference Finals, he recorded seven points (two goals, five assists), 18 penalty minutes, and a plus-six rating in 15 playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, McCarthy spent four years at Boston University from 2006-to-2010, winning a NCAA National Championship as the team's captain in 2009. McCarthy has skated in 559 career AHL games between Worcester, Chicago and n Jose, accumulating 293 points (126 goals, 167 assists), 225 penalty minutes and a plus-69 rating.

In addition, McCarthy has appeared in 88 NHL games, all with the n Jose Sharks, totaling six points (three goals, three assists), 22 penalty minutes and a minus-24 rating.

McCarthy is n Jose's (AHL) all-time leader in games played (257), points (134), goals (58), assists (76), power-play goals (17) and short-handed goals (5).

McCarthy was originally drafted by the Sharks in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft (7th Round, #202 overall).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.