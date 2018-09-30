Barracuda Fall to Eagles 4-2 in Preseason Finale

September 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





Loveland, CO - The San Jose Barracuda (1-1) concluded exhibition play in Colorado against the Eagles on Saturday, falling 4-2 at Budweiser Events Center.

After Jeffrey Viel nearly scored the games first goal on a point shot, Sergei Boikov (1) collected the puck in his own end, raced up the right wing, and wired a shot far-side past Josef Korenar at 12:30. On the penalty kill, at 17:51, San Jose evened the score when Jon Martin crossed a pass to Manny Wiederer (1) who steered the puck into the open net on the odd-man rush.

In the second, Boikov whipped a stretch pass to Ty Lewis (1) who would beat Korenar just over the far-left pad 3:36, giving Colorado a 2-1 lead. At the half-way point of the frame, Austin Lotz replaced Korenar to finish off the remainder of the game. Each team would fail to score on a pair of power play opportunities in the second and the score stayed at 2-1 through 40 minutes of play.

In the third, Colorado made it 3-1 when Andrew Agozzino (1) beat Lotz on a rebound along the right side on the man-advantage at 2:57. And then Michael Joly (2) sealed the victory as he one-timed a two-on-one at 12:31. Francis Perron (2) cut the lead down to 4-2 at 18:51, but it proved not enough in a 4-2 loss to Colorado.

Pavel Francouz (1-0) earned the win by making 27 saves while Lotz took the loss in relief (0-1), allowing two goals on nine shots.

The Barracuda kick off the 2018-19 regular season at SAP Center on Oct. 5 (7:00 p.m.) against rival the Ontario Reign. Opening night features $2 beers, $1 hot dogs, $10 parking and free parking for cars with four or more passengers, plus, the first 2000 fans will receive an 11x17 schedule poster featuring Barracuda players Jeremy Roy, Alex True, John McCarthy, and Jake Middleton. In addition, there will be player signings on the concourse during the second intermission presented by Williams Party Rentals.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.