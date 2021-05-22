Barracuda Fall 4-1 in Game One of Best-Of-Three Series
May 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Las Vegas, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (0-1) mustered just 23 shots on Friday and could only get one goal past Logan Thompson, eventually falling 4-1 to the Henderson Silver Knights (1-0) at the Orleans Arena in game one of the best-of-three Pacific Division semifinal.
- Josef Korenar (1-2) turned aside 30 shots, taking the hard-luck loss
- Logan Thompson stopped 22 of 23 shots, earning his first AHL playoff win in his first playoff start
- Jack Dugan (1, 2, 3) opened up the scoring for the Silver Knights and then netted a pair of empty-netters to complete the hat trick
- Pavel Dorofeyev (1) scored the game-winning goal, his fifth career goal against San JoseÂ and his first of his playoff career
- Jayden Halbgewachs (1) scored the Barracuda's only goal, his first of the playoffs, and second of his playoff career
